Tipperary job opportunity for a sport disability inclusion officer

Tipperary Sports Partnership is to recruiting a sports inclusion disability offier.



The successful applicant for the role, which has a fixed purpose contract, 18 months to 2 years, will be based in Nenagh.

Application form can be downloadownloaded at

The application form can be downloaded through this link

Completed application forms, which should be typed, must be lodged by not later than 4.00pm on Friday 11th June, 2021 with the Human Resources Section, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Garda Vetting applies to this position.



