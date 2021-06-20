Irish Water under fire for poor communication with residents during Carrick-on-Suir water mains project

Irish Water has come under fire for its poor communication with residents in Carrick-on-Suir about water outages and low water pressure in their homes during the ongoing €400,000 project to replace 600ms of water mains in the town centre.

The utility’s communication with residents encountering difficulties with their water supply due to the water mains installation on the N24/Pill Road was criticised by Carrick-on-Suir councillors David Dunne and Kieran Bourke at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting last Thursday.

The mains replacement works between St Brigid’s Hospital and New Street began at the end of March and are now nearing completion.

Cllr Dunne of Sinn Féin said this project was very important but he was very disappointed Irish Water didn’t appoint a liaison person to deal with local residents.

‘Getting it in the neck’

He said local councillors had been “getting it in the neck” from constituents over the impact of the project on their water supplies.

Residents of St Nicholas Park and Ard Mhuire had experienced low water pressure for the previous three weeks.

He had received huge complaints about washing machines and showers being burnt out causing people a lot of expense.

He stressed he had no issue with the actual water installation works.

It was just a shame about the lack of communication. They were lucky to have council staff like John Fogarty and John Crowley to keep them informed.

“If we hadn’t them, we would have been lost. I ended up telling Irish Water about what was happening in the area,” Cllr Dunne complained.

He added that if Irish Water sorted out its communications with the public, people would be more forgiving of the utility.

Cllr Bourke agreed the replacement of these water mains was very much needed and acknowledged it was a very difficult project because of the volume of traffic on the N24. But like Cllr Dunne, he believed the lack of information for the public left “a lot to be desired” and this was a problem for Irish Water since it was founded.

While Irish Water had a website you could look up, a lot of elderly people didn’t have internet access.

They depended on him and Cllr Dunne for information and they in turn depended on Irish Water and the county council.

“I really think lessons need to be learned from this project about communicating with the public,” he declared.

John Crowley of Tipperary County Council’s Water Services section told the councillors he would relay their views to Irish Water.

He outlined that the replacement of these water mains at three locations on the N24 in Carrick-on-Suir was substantially complete but further short water outages were planned before the works finished.

He indicated the project was expected to be completely finished within the next three weeks.

DIFFICULT PROJECT

Mr Crowley acknowledged some residents experienced water outages and low water pressure over the past few weeks but it was expected this will end pretty shortly.

He pointed out that it has been a very difficult project to roll out.

Unexpected issues arose anytime work was carried out on old water mains.