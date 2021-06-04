Thurles CBS are hiring now for a part time caretaker
Caretaker job starts from August 16, 2021
Thurles CBS is now hiring
The Board of Management of CBS Secondary School Thurles invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the part-time position of Caretaker, to take effect from August 16, 2021.
The school is an all-boys voluntary secondary school under the trusteeship of ERST.
Application forms and additional information may be obtained by emailing reception@cbsthurles. ie or by telephone (0504)22054
Completed applications should be submitted not later than June 14.
www.facebook.com/CBS- Thurles-267350163307047
https://cbsthurles.ie
