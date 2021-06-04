Thurles CBS are hiring now for a part time caretaker

The Board of Management of CBS Secondary School Thurles invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the part-time position of Caretaker, to take effect from August 16, 2021.

The school is an all-boys voluntary secondary school under the trusteeship of ERST.

Application forms and additional information may be obtained by emailing reception@cbsthurles. ie or by telephone (0504)22054

Completed applications should be submitted not later than June 14.

www.facebook.com/CBS- Thurles-267350163307047

https://cbsthurles.ie