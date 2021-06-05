Man arrested over seizure of €124,000 worth of drugs in county Tipperary

Man arrested over seizure of €124,000 worth of drugs in county Tipperary

The drugs, phones and cash seized in the Dundrum area yesterday

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €124,500 in suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and tablets following a search in the Dundrum area of county Tipperary yesterday (Friday). 

Gardaí from Tipperary Drugs Unit and Tipperary District, the Cork Dog Unit and Customs carried out the search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am yesterday. 
 
This search resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, cocaine worth €24,500 and tablets valued at €40,000. The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized.
 
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and he was taken to Tipperary Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
 
Investigations are ongoing.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie