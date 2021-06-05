Man arrested over seizure of €124,000 worth of drugs in county Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €124,500 in suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and tablets following a search in the Dundrum area of county Tipperary yesterday (Friday).

Gardaí from Tipperary Drugs Unit and Tipperary District, the Cork Dog Unit and Customs carried out the search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am yesterday.



This search resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, cocaine worth €24,500 and tablets valued at €40,000. The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized.



A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and he was taken to Tipperary Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.



Investigations are ongoing.