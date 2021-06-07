LATEST: Man arrested in connection with €124,500 Tipperary drugs seizure is released

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the seizure of €124,500 in suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and tablets in the Dundrum area of county Tipperary, has been released from garda custody without charge.
Gardaí from Tipperary Drugs Unit, Tipperary District, the Cork Dog Unit and Customs carried out a search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am last Friday, June 4.
The search resulted in the seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, cocaine worth €24,500 and tablets valued at €40,000. The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized.
A local man was arrested in connection with the seizure and taken to Tipperary Garda Station where he was detained for questioning before being released. A file on the case will now be sent to the DPP.
More News
Aidan O'Brien trained St Mark's Basilica, his first winner of the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club in France on Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.