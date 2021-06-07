LATEST: Man arrested in connection with €124,500 Tipperary drugs seizure is released

A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the seizure of €124,500 in suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and tablets in the Dundrum area of county Tipperary, has been released from garda custody without charge.

Gardaí from Tipperary Drugs Unit, Tipperary District, the Cork Dog Unit and Customs carried out a search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am last Friday, June 4.



The search resulted in the seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, cocaine worth €24,500 and tablets valued at €40,000. The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized.



A local man was arrested in connection with the seizure and taken to Tipperary Garda Station where he was detained for questioning before being released. A file on the case will now be sent to the DPP.