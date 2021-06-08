Observational storytelling with Sarah Bowie at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

In this online tutorial with cartoonist, writer, and co-founder of The Comics Lab Sarah Bowie, Sarah will show how to take ordinary, everyday life and turn it into material for compelling storytelling.



Use this as an opportunity to look beyond the surface of our seemingly mundane lives, and find the potential stories within.

Sarah will explore different ways of observing – observing ourselves, our moods, thoughts, activities, observing others, our family members, neighbours, strangers, wildlife and pets, observing our environment, and looking at how to edit these observations and mould them into shape, as complete short stories in themselves, or springboards for longer fiction pieces.

Sarah Bowie is a writer, cartoonist and the co-founder of Ireland’s first graphic short story prize in partnership with The Irish Times.



Her ‘socially distanced’ comic strip, an observational look at life in a pandemic, updates weekly on Instagram at @sarah__bowie and her latest picture books are available online.



Suitable for 12 years +

This online event is produced by LIVE network as part of Cruinniú na nÓg, an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth plan to enable the creative potential of children and young people.

The workshop can be accessed at 12 noon on Friday, June 12 on our YouTube channel. Search for the Source arts centre, Thurles.