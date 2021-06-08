New dementia cafés for Tipperary

Nenagh and Ballina/Killaloe are set to be the newest locations for dementia cafés in Tipperary and Clare.

A dementia café is a monthly meeting that provides support for people who are living with dementia and their families. It provides an opportunity for people to share personal experiences, and get reliable information on dementia care and supports in a safe, supportive, and engaging environment.

On Monday, 14th June, at 7pm there will be a virtual information session, with keynote speaker Sinéad Grennan of Irish Dementia Café Network. This information session will give more information on the upcoming dementia cafés in your area, where and when they will take place, be it virtually, or when allowed, in a face-to-face setting.

People living with dementia, their family and friends, healthcare professionals, and anyone who would like to be supportive of people living with dementia are all welcome to attend. With the number of people being diagnosed with dementia is increasing every year, those affected can find it hard to get information, advice and support associated with living with dementia. The aim of the dementia cafés is to provide a space to facilitate this, led by a committee of volunteers that have experience and interest in supporting people living with dementia and their families; Sean Donal O’Shea is a founding member of the Dementia Carers Campaign Network and is currently the Dementia Advisor for North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, and recently completed a Masters by Research on the psychosocial effects of dancing for people living with dementia; Aifric Devane is a candidate Advanced Nurse Practitioner and Public Health Nurse, in addition to having a Postgrad in Dementia and is a Dementia Champion; Noelle Clancy is the Health and Wellbeing Coordinator with Silver Arch Family Resource Centre and currently undertaking a Masters by research in dementia care; and Fiona Crotty of Tipperary County Council sees that the Nenagh and Ballina Killaloe Cafés will provide additional supports to those living with Dementia in Tipperary and Clare, this compliments the Healthy Ireland funded Action to increase dementia awareness and raise the visibility of dementia in Tipperary.

The Nenagh Dementia Café and Ballina-Killaloe Dementia Cafés are members of the Irish Dementia Café Network. The Irish Dementia Café Network is a network of dementia cafés around Ireland, each of which is run according to a set of shared principles and guidelines. To find out more, go to www.dementiacafe.ie

If you would like to attend this free online information session, register on link below and join us on the night!

Contact details

Café Committee: Aifric Devane Tel: (087) 109 8716

Fiona Crotty Tel: (087) 125 2938

Noelle Clancy Tel: (083) 017 8006

Sean Donal O’Shea Tel: (087) 092 6617

Email: ballinakillaloe.dementiacafe@gmail.com