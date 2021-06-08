Gardaí patrolling area in Tipperary stopped this vehicle when they were alerted to it...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí patrolling Cashel this Tuesday morning stopped this vehicle (pictured above) when the Mobility App alerted gardaí to it.
Gardaí added: "We found the driver never held a driving licence. The vehicle was seized for no insurance/driving licence/NCT or Tax. #SaferRoads"
More News
Aishling McCarthy is helped off the field in some distress watched by her Manager Declan Carr on Saturday evening last
An incident of alleged trespassing by a male at Nenagh Hospital between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday last is being investigated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.