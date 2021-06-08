COURTS: Young Tipperary woman’s 'good deed' lands her a disqualification

A woman has been given a two-year driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines totalling €450 for what she thought was a “good deed”.

Teagan Kiely of 6 The Close, Kilsheelan was before Clonmel District Court for driving without insurance and licence.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on June 8, 2020, gardaí responded to a single vehicle collision at Spitalfield, Grove Road in Fethard.

The car’s three occupants were present. She said the defendant was given permission to drive the vehicle by its registered owner, despite not having insurance or a driver’s licence.

UNWELL

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client, 19, co-operated with gardaí. He said the person with insurance and a licence had been driving earlier and that they had gone to Dungarvan.

He said the driver became unwell and incapable of driving the vehicle, and his client decided she was able to drive.

Mr Leahy admitted that his client doesn’t even have a learner permit.

“She thought she was doing a good deed,” Mr Leahy said.

He said there was damage done to the car after it struck a pier.

Judge Terence Finn tried to work out the group itinerary, noting that they were coming from Dungarvan and ended up in Fethard despite residing in Kilsheelan.

He imposed a two-year driving disqualification and €300 fine for the insurance matter, and a further €150 fine for driving without a licence.

