Gardaí investigate theft of fertiliser near Tipperary Town

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two pallets of fertiliser near Tipperary Town and a horsebox near Carrick-on-Suir.
The fertiliser was stolen from the townland of Ardlamon, Mount Bruis, Tipperary sometime between 10pm and 8am on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2.
Anyone with information relating to this thefts should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.
