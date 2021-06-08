Gardaí investigate theft of fertiliser near Tipperary Town

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two pallets of fertiliser near Tipperary Town and a horsebox near Carrick-on-Suir.

The fertiliser was stolen from the townland of Ardlamon, Mount Bruis, Tipperary sometime between 10pm and 8am on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2.

Anyone with information relating to this thefts should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.