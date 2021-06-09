Heroin user verbally abused gardaí in Thurles

A Moyne man was fined at Thurles district court for verbally abusing gardaí, and for unlawful possession of diamorphine, a type of opioid painkiller related to heroin.

Sgt John McCormack told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that garda Cian Hennessy was on duty on October 27, 2020, when he observed two males acting suspiciously at Thurles railway station.

Edward Liston, of Kylemakill, Moyne, Thurles, was one of the males. Mr Liston told the gardai to “f**k off, ye rookies. Ye haven’t a clue.”



Mr Liston’s speech was slurred and his breath smelled of intoxicating liquor, said Sgt McCormack.

Mr Liston was arrested, and charged with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself and others.



He was also charged with being abusive and threatening in a public place.

Separately, garda Hennessey searched Mr Liston on July 29, 2019, also at Thurles railway station.

Mr Liston was “acting suspiciously” and was searched under the misuse of drugs act. He was found with €200 worth of diamorphine, and was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.



Mr Liston has previous convictions, four relating to drugs, and others relating to theft and trespass.

Solicitor Brian Hughes said Judge MacGrath had previously bound Mr Liston to a 12-month peace bond on the basis of a “very detailed” probation report.



Mr Liston was engaging with the probation services. Mr Liston, 31, “has not come to recent garda attention,” said Mr Hughes.



“His difficulties have all been to do with heroin. He’s still drinking but not dabbling in heroin. He is not a violent man,” said Mr Hughes.



Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty pleas, and the probation report. “He did give abuse to gardaí in a public area,” she said.



Judge MacGrath fined Mr Liston €150 in relation to the public order matter, and €100 in relation to unlawful drugs, with eight months to pay, and made a destruction order in relation to the drugs.