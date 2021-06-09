Stole €105 in groceries from Aldi in Thurles

Court

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

A Ballaghmore woman pleaded guilty to stealing €105 in groceries from the Aldi supermarket in Thurles.

Helena Ward, of Kyle Cross, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois, entered the Aldi store in Kickham Street, Thurles, on May 24, 2019.


Ms Ward was with a male, who is pleading not guilty to the charge.
Garda Declan Johnston received a call regarding the theft from Aldi management, Sgt John McCormack told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.


A male and a female had left without paying for goods valued at €105. They were captured on CCTV. The items included clothes, a drill, and a duvet. The goods were not recovered.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said the loss in revenue to Aldi will have to be dealt with before the matter could be advanced further.


Ms Ward has no previous convictions. The case was adjourned to October 5 next, for a probation report and so that €105 can be produced.

