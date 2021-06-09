PICTURES: Warm and nostalgic atmosphere on final day in school for Sixth Year group

Despite social distancing and attention to all Covid-related restrictions, a very warm and nostalgic atmosphere was evident on the final day in school for the outgoing Sixth Year group at St Ailbe’s School, Tipperary Town.

Sixth Year students did themselves proud with a very poignant and positive reflection on their time in the school. The student of the year, Bríd Nash, is pictured above with principal Ruaidhri Devitt, who paid tribute to the students.

The Junior Cycle awards, presented at the annual graduation and awards ceremony at St Ailbe’s school in Tipperary Town, were an acknowledgement of the sustained high levels of work and achievement attained by these students throughout the year and especially during the course of the lockdown.

Below, Darragh O’Sullivan, who received the First Year academic award, is pictured with school principal Ruaidhri Devitt.

Supplied by: Martin Quinn