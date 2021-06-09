PICTURES: Warm and nostalgic atmosphere on final day in school for Sixth Year group

Check this out!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

Despite social distancing and attention to all Covid-related restrictions, a very warm and nostalgic atmosphere was evident on the final day in school for the outgoing Sixth Year group at St Ailbe’s School, Tipperary Town.

Sixth Year students did themselves proud with a very poignant and positive reflection on their time in the school. The student of the year, Bríd Nash, is pictured above with principal Ruaidhri Devitt, who paid tribute to the students. 

The Junior Cycle awards, presented at the annual graduation and awards ceremony at St Ailbe’s school in Tipperary Town, were an acknowledgement of the sustained high levels of work and achievement attained by these students throughout the year and especially during the course of the lockdown.

Below, Darragh O’Sullivan, who received the First Year academic award, is pictured with school principal Ruaidhri Devitt.

Supplied by: Martin Quinn

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie