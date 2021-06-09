Tipperary councils plans temporary road closure in Mullinahone area

Tipperary County Council is planning to temporarily close a road in the Mullinahone area for a week in July to facilitate the construction of a cattle underpass.

The council has issued a notice under the Temporary Closing of Roads Act 1993-2015 announcing its intention to close the L6401-0 at Ballynennan (Lloyd), Mullinahone from 8am on Monday, July 19 to 5pm on Sunday, July 25.

Traffic travelling along the L6401-0 will be diverted along the R690 into Mullinahone, proceed onto the L2307-2, L2405 and back onto L6401-0 and vice versa.

Local access will be facilitated.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads & Transportation, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, June or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie.