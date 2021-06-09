Tipperary councils plans temporary road closure in Mullinahone area

Tipperary County Council is planning to temporarily close a road in the Mullinahone area for a week in July to facilitate the construction of a cattle underpass.
The council has issued a notice under the Temporary Closing of Roads Act 1993-2015 announcing its intention to close the L6401-0 at Ballynennan (Lloyd), Mullinahone from 8am on Monday, July 19 to 5pm on Sunday, July 25.
Traffic travelling along the L6401-0 will be diverted along the R690 into Mullinahone, proceed onto the L2307-2, L2405 and back onto L6401-0 and vice versa.
Local access will be facilitated.
Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads & Transportation, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, June or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.