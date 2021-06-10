Tipperary council plans traffic management measures for Derryvilla-Templetuohy-Johnstown Road next week

Traffic management measures in place in Lattin village for the next week

Aileen Hahesy

Tipperary County Council will put in place temporary traffic management on the R502 Derryvilla-Templetuohy-Johnstown road next Monday and Tuesday to facilitate road works. 

The traffic management measures will start at 7am on June 14 and continue until 7pm on June 14. 
Local access will be facilitated. There will be a diversion route in operation via Moyne.  Motorists are advised to expect minor delays. 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 













 
 
 
 

