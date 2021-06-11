Draft Carrick-on-Suir regeneration plan to be unveiled at webinar

v=The draft design for the proposed Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme will be unveiled at a webinar open to the people of the town next Wednesday, June 16.

Carrick Municipal District’s Director of Services, Brian Beck, informed the monthly meeting of the councillors about the webinar and told them a “desire for change” was the overriding message from the submissions the council received from the public about what they want in the design. He declared that this Rural Regeneration & Development Fund scheme was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for Carrick-on-Suir to secure large scale improvements for the town.

The webinar will take place at 7pm on June 16 and anyone who made a submission will receive a link to attend the meeting, which will also be open to other members of the public who wish to attend.

Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee (COSTEDC) will be appraised for the draft design at an online meeting with the council and its consultants on June 10.

Mr Beck thanked the 302 people including four schools who made submissions to the public consultation process by filling out the online survey on the yourcarrickonsuir.ie website, set up to keep the people of Carrick informed about the progress of the regeneration scheme.

The consultants preparing the design received a really good understanding of what people were looking for through the survey.

He said the survey’s respondents pinpointed derelict buildings, anti-social behaviour and lack of jobs as the most pressing issues for the town online survey. Improving the links between the Suir Blueway, the town centre and Ormond Castle and enhancing Main Street and the towns laneways were among the top priorities for the regeneration scheme. They wanted good paving, trees, signage and lighting on Main Street.

They also wanted a more pedestrian friendly street and a reduction in on street parking. The survey also found that the majority of respondents travelled around Carrick-on-Suir on foot or by car but most never cycled in the town as they didn’t feel it was safe to do so. This was very interesting for a town synonymous with cycling, he noted.

Mr Beck pointed out the survey also found there was a desire by 20% of respondents to travel around the town on bicycle.

“It’s quite clear people are looking for change. They want us to come up with something innovative that will stand the test of time for Carrick-on-Suir.”

Mr Beck said the survey’s findings would be posted on the yourcarrickonsuir.ie website and he encouraged the public to view them.

Meanwhile, people attending the webinar on June 16 will be taken through the draft design plans for the regeneration scheme prepared by the council’s consultants.

Again he stressed the council wanted to hear the public’s views on this draft design before the Part 8 planning application was prepared.

The council aimed to have the planning application ready to go on public display in September and to bring it before a council meeting in November for decision. Once planning permission is approved, the council will use it to seek funding to implement its proposals.

Mr Beck pointed out that he was trying to use this Part 8 planning process to agree five to ten years of improvements for Carrick-on-Suir, not only for this regeneration scheme, which was concentrating on Main Street and the quays.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne (SF) said he was 100% committed to the regeneration scheme but highlighted that he has received “a bit of flak” about it from some business people. As someone who didn’t know what it was like to employ people, he understood the feelings business people were putting across to him about the way the town worked.

However, he noted the critics weren’t among the 302 who filled out the public consultation process survey.

“I hope they will contribute to the webinar because we want to bring everyone on board,” he added.

He urged the council to sharpen its message about what a good news story this regeneration scheme was before a “negative vibe” got out there and created difficulties.

Cllr Kieran Bourke (FF) declared he didn’t know what more the council could do to get its message out about the scheme and pointed to how posters advertising the public consultation process were physically handed into businesses.

In relation to the criticism encountered by Cllr Dunne, he said these were probably people who won’t engage with the public consultation process but will criticise when the scheme is up and running.

The regeneration scheme was a fantastic news story for Carrick-on-Suir and if people were left behind it was just tough luck, he declared.