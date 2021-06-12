Tipperary council plans traffic management measures on Nenagh road next week

Tipperary County Council has announced it will put in place temporary traffic management measures on the L1234-0 / L1234-01 at Hawthorns Estate in Nenagh between next Tuesday, June 15 and next Friday to facilitate road works.
The traffic management measures will begin there at 8am on June 15 and continue until 5pm on June 18.
Local access will be maintained at all times
