Cannabis found in Thurles garda station search

A Thurles man was fined for unlawful possession of drugs, at Thurles district court.



Garda James Powell searched Liam Quinlan under the misuse of drugs act, in Thurles garda station, on November 17, 2019.



Mr Quinlan, of 27 Caislean Court, Thurles, had a clear plastic bag in his possession which contained cannabis. “He admitted responsibility. It was for his own personal use,” Sgt John McCormack told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.



Mr Quinlan has 25 previous convictions, including one for drugs.



Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Quinlan admitted the drugs were for his own personal use.

“He has been before the court for road traffic matters,” said Mr Morrissey. There had been a tragedy involving Mr Quinlan's brother. This had caused him to engage in substance abuse, and he received some therapy.



Mr Quinlan, an amateur jockey, is “back at work,” added Mr Morrissey.



Judge MacGrath noted the guilty plea, and imposed a fine of €100, with eight months to pay.

Judge MacGrath made a destruction order in relation to the drugs.