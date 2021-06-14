Appeal against 36 houses for Stradavoher, Thurles

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the construction of 36 houses in Stradavoher, Thurles.

Developer Cahillclass Properties Ltd lodged plans with Tipperary Co County on April 28, 2020, for permission to built 36 houses on the Stradavoher road, Thurles.



These would consist of 11 two-bedroom townhouses, 21 three-bedroom townhouses, four three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, along with plans to demolish two existing dwellings to allow for the creation of a new site entrance, construction of an electrical substation, estate name signage, and all associated site works.



Submissions were made by Mary O'Dwyer, Anne and Seamus Armstrong, Paula St John, Jimmy Cooke, Maria McElgunn and Donal Taylor, Josephine Jordan, John Jordan, Lisa Alberty, and Jacqueline Cahill.



Further information was sought on July 16, 2020, and this was received on April 23, this year.

On May 19, the County Council granted permission for the project, subject to 19 conditions, including that the number of residences be reduced from 36 to 32 units.



These would consist of 18 semi-detached units and 14 terraced units, with the demolition of two existing dwellings to allow for the creation of a new site entrance.



This decision was appealed on June 1 by Mary O'Dwyer. An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision by October 4 next.