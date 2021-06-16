Great sadness with passing of three men with strong connections to Clogheen and Tipperary



The late Harry O’Grady R.I.P.

The death occurred recently of Harry O'Grady, Kileatin Clogheen. Harry was a great character and was a friend to all. Very generous with advice and his wisdom. Testament to how well Harry was known and his involvement and interest in GAA, greyhound racing, coursing, etc., and especially the farming community, the streets was lined with guards of honor well deserved.

He is survived by his wife Rosaleen nee Hickey, sons Henry, William, daughters Joan, Helen, Fiona, and Eimear, brother William, sisters Joan and Pat and all his grandchildren and extended family and his many friends. Following Harrys requiem mass he was laid to rest in Shanrahan Cemetery.

May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Ian Platt R.I.P.

The death occurred recently of Ian Platt in St Theresa’s Hospital, late of Clogheen and Burncourt. Ian was a lovely kind and gentle person. Ian was predeceased by his brother Robert. To his family we offer our deepest sympathies.

May he rest in peace.

The late George Conran R.I.P.

The death occurred in England of George Conran, formerly of Lios Mhuire, Clogheen. George was son of the late Jim and Angela. He is survived by his brothers and sisters and all his extended family and many friends. Following requiem mass in Clogheen, George was laid to rest in Shanrahan Cemetery.

A great crowd gathered outside the church and again at Shanrahan. May he rest in peace.