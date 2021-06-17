County Tipperary man threw away cannabis as he ran from garda, district court told

A €200 fine was imposed at Cashel District Court last week on a 26-year-old man who ran off as a garda approached him in Cahir and threw away cannabis as he fled.

Judge John O'Leary levied the fine on Nathan Burke of 41 Carrigeen, Clonmel, who pleaded guilty at the court to obstructing a garda at Sandy Banks, Cahir Abbey Lower, Cahir on June 10 last year.

Sgt Carol O'Leary said Garda Kieran Hayes saw two man acting suspiciously and as he approached Nathan Burke ran away.

As Mr Burke ran, he threw an item away, which was not recovered.

When the garda caught up with Mr Burke, he asked him why he ran off. Mr Burke told him he had cannabis and didn't want to get into trouble.

Sgt O'Leary said Mr Burke had five previous Misuse of Drugs Act convictions, the most recent were three convictions for drugs possession imposed at Clonmel District Court in March 2019 for which he received a three months suspended jail term.

Solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client apologised for this offence and was off drugs since last Christmas.

“He panicked but did tell the garda the truth in relation to the disposal of the cannabis.”

The solicitor added that Mr Burke has obtained a job at a waste disposal company. He appealed to Judge O'Leary not to impose a custodial sentence on his client in view of his efforts to stay off drugs and the fact he hasn't come to the attention of gardaí since this incident.

Skating close to jail

The judge responded that Mr Burke was “skating very close to a custodial sentence” due to his previous convictions but in view of Mr Leahy's plea he instead fined him.