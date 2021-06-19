An executive 4 bed large family home on a good site with extensive outbuildings at Rathmore, Cahir

RATHMORE, CAHIR, CO. TIPPERARY

PRICE: €500,000

An executive 4 bed residence with extensive outbuildings on 2.17 acres (0.88 hectares) has been brought to the market by PF Quirke & Co. Ltd.

The residential property is very well situated, with frontage to the N24, a short distance from the Cahir/N8 roundabout, providing easy access to all parts of the country.

The residence is commodious and offers the following accommodation – ground floor: porch, entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, sun room, back hall and guest w/c and study/bedroom. First floor: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Outside is a stone faced garage, extensive shed and storage space, polytunnel, gardens, tarmac driveway, timber deck, lawn and garden area.

This is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a large family home on a good site with extensive outbuildings. We recommend early inspection.

Further details from:

P F Quirke & Co Ltd. info@pfq.ie Tel 052 612 1622