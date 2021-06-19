An executive 4 bed large family home on a good site with extensive outbuildings at Rathmore, Cahir

PROPERTY

An executive 4 bed Large family home on a good site with extensive outbuildings at Rathmore, Cahir

Property for sale at Rathmore, Cahir. Contact

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

RATHMORE, CAHIR, CO. TIPPERARY

PRICE: €500,000

An executive 4 bed residence with extensive outbuildings on 2.17 acres (0.88 hectares) has been brought to the market by PF Quirke & Co. Ltd.

The residential property is very well situated, with frontage to the N24, a short distance from the Cahir/N8 roundabout, providing easy access to all parts of the country.

The residence is commodious and offers the following accommodation – ground floor: porch, entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, sun room, back hall and guest w/c and study/bedroom. First floor: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Outside is a stone faced garage, extensive shed and storage space, polytunnel, gardens, tarmac driveway, timber deck, lawn and garden area.

This is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a large family home on a good site with extensive outbuildings. We recommend early inspection.

Further details from:

P F Quirke & Co Ltd.  info@pfq.ie Tel 052 612 1622

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie