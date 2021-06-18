Substantial 5 bedroom detached house with garage in scenic location going for auction

Flemingstown, Newcastle, Clonmel, County Tipperary, E91 CP29



Guide price €140,000

Description

REA Stokes & Quirke Clonmel in conjunction with O'Connor Murphy of Youbid are delighted to offer this substantial 5 bedroom detached house with detached garage for sale by Online Auction, Youbid.ie on 24th June 2021 with a declared reserve of €140,000. Start Time: 10am.

This property has the benefit of a substantial partially converted dormer , planning ref: 04/551 in excess of 1200 sq.ft which is plastered out to provide for a further 5 bedrooms if so desired. The property is located in this most scenic of locations with superb views of the surrounding mountains and countryside, circa 10km from Clonmel, c.3km from Newcastle & c.11km from Cahir.

The property had Oil FCH & solar panels connected historically. The competitive reserve reflects the condition that the property is in.

Don't miss out.

Hallway ( ) Spacious and bright, carpeted

Sitting Room (4.50m x 3.90m 14.76ft x 12.80ft) Timber surround fireplace, marble insert with back boiler, opening to,

Dining Room (3.40m x 4.50m 11.15ft x 14.76ft) Carpeted with sliding door to back garden ( there is also a partially built conservatory off the side of the house) Door to,

Kitchen (5.00m x 3.70m 16.40ft x 12.14ft) Laminate flooring with built in units at eye & floor level, plumbed for washing machine & dishwasher, electric oven & hob with extractor, tiled splash back, Door to back yard/garden

Bathroom (2.10m x 2.20m 6.89ft x 7.22ft) Wc, wbh, electric shower, tiled floor

Bedroom 1 (3.60m x 4.50m 11.81ft x 14.76ft) Dual aspect windows, laminate floor, facing rear

Bedroom 2 (3.00m x 3.00m 9.84ft x 9.84ft) Facing front

Bedroom 3 (3.00m x 3.00m 9.84ft x 9.84ft) Facing front

Bedroom 4 (4.20m x 3.00m 13.78ft x 9.84ft) Facing front

Bedroom 5 (3.60m x 4.00m 11.81ft x 13.12ft) Built in wardrobe, overlooking rear garden

Bathroom (3.60m x 1.95m 11.81ft x 6.40ft) Wc, whb, Jacuzzi bath, tiled floor

Other ( ) Overhead there is potential to have another 5 bedrooms (3 ensuite). This space is plastered out and is at first fixings internally. Accessed at present by an external staircase.

Garage (9.00m x 5.00m 29.53ft x 16.40ft) Detached Garage, partially subdivided



OUTSIDE

Detached Garage 9m x 5m which is partially subdivided.



DIRECTIONS

Circa 10km from Clonmel, c.3km from Newcastle & c.11km from Cahir at Eircode E91-CP29

Contact:

REA Stokes & Quirke (Clonmel) on (052) 612 1788