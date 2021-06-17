Irish Water urges householders served by Coalbrook scheme to conserve water over summer months

Irish Water is working in partnership with Tipperary County Council to safeguard water supply to the Coalbrook Public Water Scheme, which serves approximately 1,200 customers in Coalbrook, Ballinastick, Earlshill, Ballincurry, Glengall, Ballingarry and surrounding areas.

There have been a number of disruptions to the supply in recent weeks due to a drop in water levels at the underground source which supplies the area. Works are being carried out to address this, including tankering water from nearby schemes to replenish the reservoirs. Work is also due to get underway in the coming week to drill a new borehole to supplement the existing supply. In addition, Irish Water is continuing to advance the long term proposal to supply the Coalbrook area from the adjacent Fethard Regional Water Supply Scheme. This will ultimately provide a more reliable and secure supply to all consumers in the Coalbrook area.

Duane O'Brien, Irish Water's Operations Lead for Tipperary, said, "We understand the inconvenience being caused by the recent supply outages and we would like to assure the local community we are working as a matter of priority to find a solution to these issues. We have consulted with our hydrogeology team and, acting on their advice, will begin drilling a new borehole as soon as possible. In the interim, we are tankering water directly from neighbouring supplies to top up reservoirs on the Coalbrook scheme. In addition, water tanks have been provided at Earlshill and Kilbraugh for public use.

"We are asking our local customers to help us maintain water supplies by being mindful of their water use over the coming weeks and months. While it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing and hygiene, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute. Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use.

"With many families at home during the summer holidays, we know this can be challenging but even small changes in behaviour can make a big difference - every drop counts. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at www.water.ie/conservation."

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

Updates will be available on the supply and service section of our website. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.