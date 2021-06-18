Judge imposes one month jail term on man (19) who stole diesel from a Tipperary service station

Reporter:

Court reporter

A 19-year-old man with 41 previous convictions has earned a one month jail term for stealing €87.25 worth of diesel from a Cashel service station.
Jake Cawley with an address at Cork Simon Community, Mill House, Anderson’s Quay, Cork received this sentence at Cashel District Court where he pleaded guilty to stealing the diesel from the Circle K Service Station in Cashel on July 27 last year.
Sgt Carol O’Leary said Mr Cawley stopped at this service station, put diesel into his vehicle and left without making any effort to pay. The incident was filmed on the store’s CCTV. Gardaí stopped him driving the same vehicle later that day. Mr Cawley was currently serving a six month prison term imposed earlier this year, she added.
Judge John O’Leary directed the commencement of the one month prison term date from Thursday, June 10, the date of the court sitting.

