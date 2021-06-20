Drunk Tipperary man arrested for his own safety after he fell off sulky cart, court told

A 37-year-old man was arrested for his own safety after he fell off a sulky cart in Cashel town centre because he was drunk, Cashel District Court heard.
Patrick Reilly of Bay 4, Wallers Lot, Cashel was arrested and brought to Cahir Garda Station for being drunk and a danger to himself and others after falling off the bench seat on the sulky cart at Friar Street, Cashel at 5.40pm on April 9 last year, Garda Diarmaid Moriarty told the court.
The garda pointed out that Mr Reilly was a passenger on the sulky when he fell. He was very intoxicated at the time.
When Judge John O'Leary asked was Mr Reilly able to stand up on the day, Garda Moriarty replied “only with help”.
The garda said Mr Reilly was issued with a fixed penalty notice fine for €80 after being arrested but it wasn’t paid.
He had 11 previous convictions including for road traffic and public order offences.
Apology
Mr Reilly told the court he was sorry and explained that he didn’t pay the fine because he broke his leg and underwent a big operation.
Judge O’Leary fined Mr Reilly €150 which he paid at the court hearing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.