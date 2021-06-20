No LPT increase for most Tipperary householders - Council

No LPT increase for most Tipperary householders

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The vast majority of householders in Tipperary will not be affected by new local property tax (LPT) rates coming in 2022, heard the June meeting of Tipperary co council.


Head of Finance Liam McCarthy said the big changes coming are in the valuation bands. In Tipperary, in 2020, up to 98.9% of properties fell into the first five bands. “There will be no change in the charge for the first ten bands,” said Mr McCarthy.

“We would envisage that while the valuation of properties may go up, the vast majority of people in Tipperary will not be impacted.” Local authorities are allowed to keep 100% of LPT. Tipperary CE Joe MacGrath said quite a substantial number of Tipperary properties would be in the band €150k to €200k, and they pay an LPT of €315. “Now your house could go up to €350k and you would still pay the same amount of local property tax,” he said.

