Deaths in Tipperary June 21
The death has occurred of Michael Wall
Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
Michael Wall, late of 6 Castle View, Carrick on Suir co Tipperary. Died 20 June 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, and father to daughters Tracey and Catherine, sons Terry and Philly, brothers, sisters, sons in law Richie and Mark daughters in law Ailish and Jennifer, grandchildren, nieces, nephew's relatives and friends.
May he rest in peace.
Arriving at St Nicholas' Church Carrick on Suir on Tuesday the 22nd June for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be streamed live on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/
The death has occurred of Kitty Ryan (née Campion)
Glenbreeda, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary
Kitty Ryan,Glenbreeda, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary (late of Goresgrove, Woodsgift, Co. Kilkenny). Died peacefully 20th June 2021 at Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh. Surrounded by her loving family (predeceased by her husband Denis, infant daughter Catherine, brothers Bill, Paddy and Eddie).
Deeply and deservedly missed by her daughters Noreen, Josephine and Margaret, sons in law Michael, John and Declan, Grandchildren Ryan, Siobhán, Oisín, Áine, Daniel, Kate and Molly, sisters Bríd (Danesfort), Mary (Drom), brothers Robert (Killenaule), Dick (Goresgrove), sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Kitty Rest In Peace
Funeral arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, on Tuesday 22nd at 2:40pm, for funeral Mass at 3pm, which can be viewed on the following link www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh, followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.
