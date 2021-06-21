Woman drove away from county Tipperary Garda checkpoint because she wasn't insured to drive

A 37-year-old woman reversed and drove away from a garda checkpoint in Cahir because she hadn’t a driving licence and wasn’t insured to drive, Cashel Court heard last week.
Brigita Jayineme of 27 Barnora Crescent, Cahir ended up in hot water with the law after she drove home from a friend’s house because her husband was unable to drive after consuming alcohol.
She received fines totalling €700 at Cashel District Court after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence at Church Street, Cahir on Friday, February 7 last year.
Garda Jamie Ryan told the court he was at a checkpoint at Church Street at 9.45pm on this date when he saw a silver Mercedes that had been approaching the checkpoint, reverse, turn around and drive away. He drove the Garda patrol van and intercepted the car a short distance away. The driver, Brigita Jayineme, conceded she hadn’t any driving licence or insurance cover.
He pointed out that Ms Jayineme hadn’t any previous convictions.
Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy explained that Ms Jayineme and her husband visited a friend’s house that night. He consumed alcohol but she didn’t and she took a chance to drive home. She panicked when she saw the checkpoint and volunteered to gardaí that she hadn’t insurance cover.
Mr Leahy added that his client worked part-time while her husband worked in ABP in Cahir.
Judge John O’Leary fined Ms Jayineme €100 for driving without a licence and €600 for the driving without insurance offence. He didn’t impose a driving ban as she hadn’t any previous convictions. “I will put it down to an aberration but she needs to be more careful in the future,” he warned.
