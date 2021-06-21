Man (40s) hospitalised following assault at county Tipperary house

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man who forcibly entered a house in Fethard in the early hours of Saturday morning and assaulted a man aged in his mid-40s.
The aggravated break-in to the house at Slievenamon Close, Fethard occurred at 2am on June 19.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the assault victim and his female partner were sleeping when the culprit armed with a metal bar forced his way into the house through the front door. He then assaulted the male occupant of the house with the bar.
The assault victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.
The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this violent incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
More News
Fr John Beatty (left) who celebrated his golden jubilee last week. Fr John is pictured here with Rev Eugene Everard at the March4Tipp demonstrations in November 2018.
The Coastguard helicopter and South Eastern Mountain Rescue team volunteers at the scene of the cycling accident near the Holy Year Cross. Picture courtesy of South Eastern Mountain Rescue team
High numbers are said to be presenting at the emergency department of Tipperary University Hospital with a variety of complex needs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.