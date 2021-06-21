Man (40s) hospitalised following assault at county Tipperary house

Gardaí appeal for public's help in tracing culprit

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man who forcibly entered a house in Fethard in the early hours of Saturday morning and assaulted a man aged in his mid-40s.

The aggravated break-in to the house at Slievenamon Close, Fethard occurred at 2am on June 19.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the assault victim and his female partner were sleeping when the culprit armed with a metal bar forced his way into the house through the front door. He then assaulted the male occupant of the house with the bar.

The assault victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this violent incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.

