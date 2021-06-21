Deputy Lowry again highlights the plight of Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Home in the Dáil

Deputy Michael Lowry has once again raised the issue of the future of residential care in Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Home.



Addressing the Taoiseach during Leaders Questions on Wednesday, June 16, Deputy Lowry said that “doubt continues to loom over this valued and cherished facility. I appreciate that both you Taoiseach and the Tanaiste have acknowledged that Roscrea needs and deserves a residential elderly care unit.

‘There is currently a detailed and constructive submission with the Department seeking funding under the National Development Plan.



“Its future is dependent on a successful outcome to this Community Submission under the National Development Plan that will determine if those in need of elderly care will be able to access a facility in their own town with daily visits from family and friends.



“Exclusion from the plan will force elderly care out of Roscrea to Nenagh with all the disruption and inconvenience which that entails,” he stated.



In response to questions from Deputy Lowry the Taoiseach said that the review of the National Development Plan is continuing.



Saying that Deputy Lowry has been consistent on the issue, the Taoiseach said that copies of the Roscrea Community Development Council’s submission for funding for the Dean Maxwell Home have been sent to a number of Government Departments and that those Ministers are aware of the funding request for Dean Maxwell.



The submission proposes that a capital investment be made to build a new Dean Maxwell Care Home and Community Hub and there are a number of Oireachtas representatives in County Tipperary who support this proposal’ said the Taoiseach.



‘I understand the eagerness and the advocacy from the Deputy (Lowry) and all the representatives who want progress on this new facility’.



He said that the funding arising from the NDP review will be allocated to various departments and agencies ‘but, suffice to say, all those departments and agencies are well aware of this project’ concluded the Taoiseach.