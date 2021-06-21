After a lifetime in Dublin, Mary returns to her final resting place in Tipperary

LATE MARY O'KEEFFE, CLOGHEEN

Shanrahan Cemetery, Clogheen picture: Bernadette Maher

Late Mary O'Keeffe, Clogheen and Dublin
The death occurred recently in Dublin of Mary O’Keeffe after a long illness bravely borne. Mary was a native of Clogheen and was a regular visitor where she had many great friends.
Mary was daughter of John and Ellen Cogan. Her father was a Garda in Clogheen and lived opposite the Bank in Lower Main Street. Each year for her parents anniversary Mass Mary and her twin sister Philomena and their brother Noel would make the visit to Clogheen.
Noel passed away a number of years ago.
Mary’s funeral Mass took place in Dublin and proceeded to Clogheen Church for prayers followed by burial with her parents and brother Noel in Shanrahan Cemetery.
Mary is survived by her husband Edward, her children Eamonn, Brian, Bernadette, Kieran and Patricia, sisters Philomena and Eilleen, brothers Joseph and John and all her extended family.

