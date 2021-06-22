Gardaí arrest man in connection with Tipperary aggravated burglary

The arrested man was detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning
Gardaí arrested a man on Monday night in connection with an aggravated break-in to a house in Fethard over the weekend during which a man was assaulted with a bar.
The man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested in Fethard and was detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning.
The aggravated burglary took place at a house at Slievenamon Close, Fethard at 2am on Saturday, June 19.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said a man armed with a metal bar forcibly entered the house through the front door while the two occupants of the house, a man and woman, were sleeping.
The intruder then assaulted the male occupant of the house with the bar.
The assault victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.
The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
