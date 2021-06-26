Virtual sunflower days to support south Tipperary Hospice

Hospice Sunflower Days are officially here and Together for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, is calling on the public to dedicate a sunflower in memory of a loved one in their ‘Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden’. The garden, which is open throughout the month of June, is helping to raise vital funds for local hospice and home care services throughout the country including South Tipperary Hospice.
Sinaida Jansen, Manager, South Tipperary Hospice Movement, commented, “We hope our new virtual sunflower remembrance garden offers a meaningful space for people to celebrate the life of a loved one, remember together with friends and family and help raise vital funds for 26 hospice and specialist palliative home care services throughout the country. By coming together online we can support these vital frontline services both now and into the future.”
For more information and details of your local hospice and homecare service or to plant a virtual sunflower for Hospice Sunflower Days today log onto www.togetherforhospice.ie/ sunflowerdays
