Gardaí investigate theft of Tipperary village's post box

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the thief who stole Lattin village’s post box last weekend
The green metal An Post post box, which was attached to a metal upright pole, was stolen from the village sometime between 2pm last Friday, June 18 and 9am on Monday, June 21.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this theft to contact the station at (062) 51212.

