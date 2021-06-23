Burglars stole television and lawnmower from house in Tipperary village

Burglars stole a television and lawnmower from a house in Lattin village last week.
The television and Britton lawnmower were stolen from the house sometime between 9am last Tuesday, June 15 and 10am on Wednesday, June 16.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact the station at (062) 51212.
