Burglars stole television and lawnmower from house in Tipperary village

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Burglars stole a television and lawnmower from a house in Lattin village last week. 

The television and Britton lawnmower were stolen from the house sometime between 9am last Tuesday, June 15 and 10am on Wednesday, June 16. 
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact the station at (062) 51212.

