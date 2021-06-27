Excellent three bed in good location for sale in Mullinahone

Blackthorn Walk, Mullinahone
Guide Price: €187,000
Brought to the market by P.F. Quirke & Co. Ltd, No. 10 Blackthorn Walk is an excellent three bed semi detached, nicely located in Mullinahone.
EASY ACCESS
The estate provides easy access to the village centre and a short drive to the N76 giving easy access to Clonmel, Waterford and Kilkenny. The accommodation includes an Entrance hall, Living room, Kitchen/Diner, Utility and Guest wc at ground floor with three Bedrooms and two Bathrooms at first floor. The property is in exceptional condition throughout with many good design features. These houses are larger than a standard three bed semi and the extra space really shows. To the rear is a large patio area with a mature garden and hedging and fencing ensuring privacy. This is a great opportunity to purchase a good home in a great location.
