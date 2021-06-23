Tipperary County Council civic reception for Rachael Blackmore

Join Tipperary County Council and host Paul Collins Ballywire Media at 7pm on Thursday 24 June for the virtual civic reception to celebrate and honour Rachael Blackmore on her Cheltenham and Aintree success, the live link to the event is https://www.facebook.com/tipperarycc.
A recording of the event will be available on the website from Friday 25 June www.tipperarycoco.ie
