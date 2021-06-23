Traffic management measures in place on rural county Tipperary road for next week

Tipperary County Council has temporary traffic management measures in place on the R-692 at Cloneen for the next week to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The traffic management measures were put in place at 8am today, Wednesday, June 23 and will continued until 7pm on June 30.
