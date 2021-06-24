LATEST: 'Delighted,' thirteen social houses confirmed for this town in Tipperary

There is positive news this week for the south of the county as the Department of Housing grants approval in principle to Tipperary County Council for a Turnkey Scheme at Kickham Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill on June 23 announced that Carrick-on-Suir is to see the construction of 13 homes for those with specific housing requirements.

Commenting on this positive announcement for Carrick-on-Suir today, Cahill said: “I am delighted to receive confirmation from the Department of Housing that Fianna Fáil Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien has granted approval in principal for 13 new homes in the town.

“This scheme will be funded under the Capital Assistance Scheme (CAS) which provides funding to Approved Housing Bodies for the provision of accommodation for persons with specific housing requirements such as older people, or those with a disability.

Cahill continued to detail the development saying, “I understand that Túath Housing is the Approved Housing Body for this project. The approval is for 13 homes in total: 8x1 bed, 4x2 bed, and 1x3 bed.

“Fianna Fáil has always built houses and we are building houses again, now that we are in government. As the Government TD for Tipperary, I am very pleased to see Minister O’Brien ensuring that we build social housing for those who need it most.

“In the last five weeks alone, my colleagues in the Department of Housing have signed off on 102 social houses in total for the county, in Roscrea, Cahir, and now Carrick. There is a great deal of work to be done yet to tackle this housing crisis, but Fianna Fáil means business in this government and we are starting to see the work being done”, Cahill concluded.