PROPERTY: Fancy living in this three-bed log cabin in Tipperary for €135,000?

Mitchelstown Road, Cahir, Tipperary
A three-bed log cabin with raised timber deck area is on sale in Tipperary.
The property has a solid fuel stove, solar panels and emersion heater and is ideally located on the edge of Cahir town.
Easy access to the M8 motorway just five minutes of a drive to junctions 10 & 11.
