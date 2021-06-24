Clogheen councillor expected to be elected new chairperson of Tipperary County Council

Clogheen based councillor Marie Murphy is expected to be elected the new chairperson of Tipperary County Council at its annual general meeting tomorrow (Friday, June 25).

The office of chair of the local authority of 40 elected members will be moving back to the south of the county and back to Fine Gael under the Fine Gael/Fianna Fail led voting pact forged following the 2019 local elections.

The council has been chaired for the past year by Fianna Fail Cllr Michael Smith from Roscrea with Fine Gael Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan from Cappawhite serving as vice-chairperson.

Cllr Murphy, who worked at The Nationalist prior to entering local politics, was first elected to the former South Tipperary County Council in 2009 and re-elected to the amalgamated Tipperary County Council in 2014 and 2019. She was one of Fine Gael’s three Tipperary candidates in the 2016 General Election.

The council’s annual general meeting will take place in the GAA centre in Borrisoleigh at 10am this Friday.

It will be the first physical meeting of the county council in over six months. All meetings of Tipperary County Council’s elected members have been held online over Zoom since last winter’s Covid-19 lockdown