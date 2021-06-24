Gardaí in Tipp stopped this vehicle driving erratically and here's what they found out...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Cahir stopped this vehicle (pictured above) driving erratically on Wednesday.
Gardaí said: "The driver who we discovered to be serving a lengthy disqualification was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
"Furthermore there was a warrant issued for the driver's arrest.
"The motorist is being held in custody to appear before court. Vehicle seized."
