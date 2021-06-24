Tipperary hospital appeals to public to attend its emergency department only in absolute emergency

Tipperary University Hospital
Tipperary University Hospital management has appealed to the public only to attend the hospital's Emergency Department (ED) in the case of a genuine emergency as it is currently exceptionally busy.
In a statement, the hospital says it has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.
"Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.
"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.
"Patient care is paramount at TippUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue. Management at TippUH apologies for any inconvenience caused," the statement concluded.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.