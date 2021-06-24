Tipperary hospital appeals to public to attend its emergency department only in absolute emergency

Tipperary University Hospital management has appealed to the public only to attend the hospital's Emergency Department (ED) in the case of a genuine emergency as it is currently exceptionally busy.

In a statement, the hospital says it has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

"Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

"Patient care is paramount at TippUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue. Management at TippUH apologies for any inconvenience caused," the statement concluded.