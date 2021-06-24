Driving ban imposed on man caught driving without insurance and fake licence in county Tipperary

Cashel Courthouse where the case was heard at the latest sitting of Cashel District Court
A Latvian immigrant caught driving without insurance and a fake driving licence in Cashel in March, has been banned from driving for four years and fined a total of €1000.
Judge John O'Leary imposed these penalties on 36-year-old Sergeis Kotjuks of 11 Lower Main Street, Ballyporeen for driving without a licence or insurance and producing a false Latvian driving licence at Dominic Street, Cashel on March 20. He pleaded guilty to all the offences.
Sgt. Carol O’Leary said Mr Kotjuks was stopped by Garda Iain Corbett at 10.50am on this date. He produced a Latvian driving licence, which the garda believed was false. It was seized and confirmed to be false. Mr Kotjuks failed to produce insurance.
His four previous convictions included two convictions for driving without insurance. The most recent was imposed in May at Clonmel District Court where he received a four year driving ban.
Solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was in Ireland since 2007 and living in Ballyporeen four years. He worked at a mushroom farm before it closed and now worked with a Community Employment scheme in Burncourt. The solicitor appealed to Judge O’Leary not to jail his client arguing that Mr Kotjuks pleaded guilty at an early stage.
Judge O’Leary said this was a very serious matter as the whole social contract was based on gardaí being able to believe a driving licence produced to them.
After imposing penalty, the judge noted the defendant should be fined at least twice that amount but he decided not to do this as Mr Kotjuks had lost his job.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.