PICTURE: Julie Duffy retiring from her role as deputy principal at Monard National School

Julie Duffy is retiring from her role as deputy principal at Monard National School.
At Graduation Day on Friday June 18, she received a presentation from 6th class pupil Emma Cavanagh (pictured above), to mark her service as a teacher and deputy principal at the school.
