'A week after it has finished the new roundabout is working well,' says Tipperary TD

The new roundabout in Cashel
"A week after it has finished the new roundabout is working well," Tipperary TD, Martin Browne, has said about a new roundabout in Cashel.
He added: "Credit to the county council for the work undertaken and also to Cashel Tidy Towns for planting in the middle, it is looking really well and it helps the flow of traffic in the area."
More News
Pamela Golden Moore's beautiful photograph taken on Wednesday night as the sun descended down beyond Slievenamon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.