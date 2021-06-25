Are you looking to make hay? Well, here's your window according to this weatherman...

Check it out!

hay bales Kildare Village Roundabout

File photo

The weather is "looking more settled from Saturday but the odd shower" can be expected and it will slowly warm up, according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly. 

The weatherman added: "Sunday looks mainly dry and warmer with sunny spells.

"Staying warm and settled with a few nice days up until Thursday but after that is uncertain.

"Those looking to make hay have a window from Sunday until Wednesday or Thursday."

