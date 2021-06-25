Are you looking to make hay? Well, here's your window according to this weatherman...

File photo
The weather is "looking more settled from Saturday but the odd shower" can be expected and it will slowly warm up, according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
The weatherman added: "Sunday looks mainly dry and warmer with sunny spells.
"Staying warm and settled with a few nice days up until Thursday but after that is uncertain.
"Those looking to make hay have a window from Sunday until Wednesday or Thursday."
Pamela Golden Moore's beautiful photograph taken on Wednesday night as the sun descended down beyond Slievenamon.
