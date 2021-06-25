'Sidney has been found and is returning home after his adventure,' say Tipp gardaí

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
"Sidney has been found and is returning home after his adventure," say Tipperary gardaí.
An appeal had been issued for Sidney, an 11-year-old Cavalier/Highland Terrier Cross. He went wandering while on the Blueway with his owners in the last week.
He has since been found and Clonmel gardaí thanked the public for their assistance.

