Tipperary council decision on Local Property Tax for 2022 will be made in July

Tipperary County Council will decide on whether to vary the Local Property Tax levied on householders in this county next year at its July meeting – two months earlier than normal.

County councillors were informed at the June meeting that their deliberations on the Local Property Tax for 2022 were being brought forward because the Government has notified the local authority that any variation on the base LPT must be decided upon by the end of August.

Last September, the council’s elected members voted by 22 to 17 in favour of chief executive Joe MacGrath’s proposal that the LPT rate levied in 2021 remain the same as 2020. The 17 councillors who voted against the proposal wanted the tax to revert to its base rate, which would effectively be a 10% reduction on the 2020 figure.

The council’s head of finance Liam McCarthy explained the decision to bring forward the council’s decision on whether to vary the LPT rate for 2022 was due to the complete revaluation of the homes for the LPT scheme.

He said there was normally a 30 day public consultation period but this has changed to two weeks. That consultation process began last Friday.

Mr McCarthy said there will be no change in the LPT charge levied on properties that come under the first 10 valuation bands.

Mr McCarthy pointed out that 93% of properties in county Tipperary were under the first three valuation bands while 98% of properties in the county fell within the first five bands.

“We envisage that while the valuations of properties may go up the vast majority of people in Tipperary won’t be impacted. “

The council will be allowed to keep 100% of the LPT income raised in the county but Mr McCarthy indicated the local authority doesn’t anticipate a huge increase in income following the revaluation process.

Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath further explained that quite a substantial number of properties in county Tipperary were currently in the €150,000 to €200,000 valuation range.

Under the revaluation process, your house could go up to the €350,000 valuation range but you will still be levied the same local property tax.

He proposed the council’s decision on whether to vary the local property tax rate householders pay in this county next year be brought forward to the July monthly meeting.

He proposed the meeting be held at Friday, July 16 rather than the orginally scheduled date of July 12 to enable the council to present its LPT report in good time.

Mr MacGrath’s proposal was proposed and seconded by Fine Gael Cllr Michael Fitzgerald and Fianna Fail Cllr Siobhan Ambrose respectively.